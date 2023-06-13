UK Covid Inquiry

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
A public inquiry into the UK's handling of the Covid 19 pandemic has begun in earnest with evidence being heard for the first time. Lawyers representing victims’ families have accused the authorities of being unprepared. Already the investigation has been mired in political controversy with the government refusing to hand over evidence. And a parliamentary report is expected to be released about former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's characterizations of rule-breaking parties during the pandemic. Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.
June 13, 2023
