June 14, 2023
03:21
03:21
Belarus starts taking delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirms his country has started taking delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons. This as deadly Russian air strikes hit the southern city of Odessa, hours after Vladimir Putin says he's open to peace talks with Ukraine, but only when the west stops arming Kiev. Former EU political adviser, Wolfgang Sporrer, unpacks the significance of this move.
