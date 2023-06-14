POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Belarus starts taking delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons
03:21
World
Belarus starts taking delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirms his country has started taking delivery of Russian tactical nuclear weapons. This as deadly Russian air strikes hit the southern city of Odessa, hours after Vladimir Putin says he's open to peace talks with Ukraine, but only when the west stops arming Kiev. Former EU political adviser, Wolfgang Sporrer, unpacks the significance of this move.
June 14, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?