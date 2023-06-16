What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Seven African leaders are in Ukraine on a peace mission

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa is among a group of African leaders in Ukraine on a peace mission. In Kyiv, they met President Volodomyr Zelenskyy and are expected to travel to Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Saturday. After meeting the delegation, Zelenskyy repeated that peace talks would only be possible when Moscow pulls out of occupied areas. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.