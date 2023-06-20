POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UN:$1.5 billion humanitarian aid pledged to Sudan and the region
02:01
World
UN:$1.5 billion humanitarian aid pledged to Sudan and the region
International donors have pledged nearly 1.5 billion dollars in humanitarian aid for Sudan. The United Nations says it's not enough, and has requested twice the amount to help support the millions of people displaced by Sudan's ongoing conflict. The UN Secretary General had already warned about a growing ethnic dimension to the fighting in the western state of Darfur, while the African Union is worried about the complete collapse of the country. Sena Saylan reports.
June 20, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?