What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Sierra Leoneans to vote for new president, parliamentarians

This Saturday, Sierra Leone holds it fifth presidential election since the end of the civil war in 2002. On Saturday, people will choose a new head of state and a new parliament. Observers from the African Union and the West African regional bloc, Ecowas, have issed a joint statement urging political parties and their supporters to abide by the rule of law. They've also called on the security forces to remain apolitical. Busra Goktas reports.