Wagner chief says his troops 'turning back' to avoid bloodshed
01:38
World
Wagner chief says his troops 'turning back' to avoid bloodshed
Following a day of extraordinary, tense developments in southern Russia, the head of Russia's mercenary group Wagner has agreed to stop his march towards Moscow. President Alexander Lukashenko, on behalf of Vladimir Putin, spoke with Prigozhin convincing him to de-escalate the standoff. He says an agreement is on the table that would guarantee the safety of Wagner fighters. The Wagner chief says his rebel mercenary troops are 'turning back' to avoid bloodshed.
June 24, 2023
