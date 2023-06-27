POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Belarus President Lukashenko confirms Prigozhin is in Belarus
02:55
World
Belarus President Lukashenko confirms Prigozhin is in Belarus
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has confirmed that the Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has arrived in his country. Prigozhin and his men were granted amnesty by the Kremlin following their aborted rebellion at the weekend. Russia's security services have announced they're dropping all criminal charges against the fighters. They were accused of staging an armed mutiny to topple the country's military leadership. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more.
June 27, 2023
