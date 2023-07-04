World Share

Has Putin Become More Dependent on the SCO Following Last Month's Failed Rebellion?

Just weeks after a failed rebellion shook the Russian government and military, Vladimir Putin addressed leaders from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation via video link. The SCO and its annual summits have become a crucial global platform for President Putin, as the Russian leader tries to shake off hints of isolation brought on by the war in Ukraine. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who hosted this year's SCO summit, warned of ongoing threats of terrorism and global challenges to food, fuel and fertilizer supplies. Meanwhile, President Putin told SCO leaders that the Russian people were united as ever, saying the country came together against an attempted armed mutiny. Last month, the Wagner mercenary group launched an armed rebellion against the Russian military but ultimately failed. The SCO, which comprises China, Russia, and countries across Asia, also formally welcomed its newest member Iran. Analysts have labelled the group as a potential challenger to the west, while others have dismissed it, citing the internal divisions and rivalries among members. Guests: Ali Ahmadi Executive Fellow at Geneva Centre for Security Policy Xin Zhang Associate Professor at East China Normal University