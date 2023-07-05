POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
President Macron drafts emergency law after 6 days of riots
02:09
World
President Macron drafts emergency law after 6 days of riots
French President Emmanuel Macron says the government should consider contolling or cutting off social media during civil unrest. He's claimed protesters are using Snapchat, TikTok, and Telegram to film violent events and organise illegal gatherings. It follows a weeks of widespread rioting over the fatal shooting of a teenager by police, which resulted in over 1 billion dollars of damage. Lape Olorinoye reports.
July 5, 2023
