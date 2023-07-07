POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Can Ankara and Athens Keep Up the Momentum Following Their Positive Turn in Relations?
13:04
World
Can Ankara and Athens Keep Up the Momentum Following Their Positive Turn in Relations?
In a congratulatory phone call to Greece's prime minister on his recent re-election, Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he hopes a new era in relations will benefit both countries. The long time NATO allies have been uneasy neighbors, with both seeing tensions rise over the past two years. But that animosity was largely put aside back in February. Guests: Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Aydin University Dimitris Tsarouhas Senior Research Fellow at ELIAMEP
July 7, 2023
