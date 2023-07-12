POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The NATO summit has wrapped up in the Vilnius
02:56
World
The NATO summit has wrapped up in the Vilnius
In this video, get the latest insights from the recently concluded NATO summit in Vilnius, where Russia was identified as the foremost threat to peace and security among the allies. Join correspondent Melinda Nucifora as she provides a comprehensive report from the Lithuanian capital, highlighting the summit's key developments, including milestone reforms and the absence of a set date for Ukraine's membership.
July 12, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?