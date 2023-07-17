World Share

Ukraine grain deal halted by Russia

The head of the UN says Russia's decision to withdraw from the Black Sea grain deal will strike a blow to people in need, everywhere. The agreement ensured the safe passage of agricultural products from Ukraine to the global market while stabilising global food prices. The World Food Programme in particular relied heavily on Ukrainian grain for its emergency relief work. The United Nations Security Council will meet later on Monday to discuss the developments. Melinda Nucifora has the details.