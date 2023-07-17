POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine grain deal halted by Russia
02:20
World
Ukraine grain deal halted by Russia
The head of the UN says Russia's decision to withdraw from the Black Sea grain deal will strike a blow to people in need, everywhere. The agreement ensured the safe passage of agricultural products from Ukraine to the global market while stabilising global food prices. The World Food Programme in particular relied heavily on Ukrainian grain for its emergency relief work. The United Nations Security Council will meet later on Monday to discuss the developments. Melinda Nucifora has the details.
July 17, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?