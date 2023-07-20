What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Outrage over the sexual assault of two women in India's Manipur

Amid deadly ethnic violence in India's Manipur state, two women from the minority Christian Kuki tribe were paraded around naked by a mob and sexually assaulted, sparking massive outrage in the country. The violence between the Christian minority Kuki tribe and the Hindu Meiteis majority — which began in May — has left least 125 people dead and nearly 50,000 displaced. #sexualassault #ManipurViolence #India