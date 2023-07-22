POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Wildfires ravage Greece for fifth day as heatwave continues
Wildfires ravage Greece for fifth day as heatwave continues
Greece is facing its hottest July weekend in 50 years. Scorching temperatures and winds are adding to the harsh conditions being faced by firefighters across the nation, and at least eight countries have sent fire crews to support efforts to extinguish wildfires. People have been advised to stay at home, and Athens' famous Acropolis will close during the hottest hours of the next two days. It's not just Greece who is struggling with the heat, Italy and the US are as well, as Craig Vermay reports.
July 22, 2023
