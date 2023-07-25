POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israeli parliament approves key judicial reform clause
Israeli parliament approves key judicial reform clause
Israeli MPs have passed into law a highly controversial bill despite mass protests. The law put forward by Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling right wing coalition removes the power of the Supreme Court to overrule government actions it considers unreasonable. The planned reforms have triggered some of the biggest protests in Israel's history, with opponents warning they are a danger to democracy. TRT World's Mustafa Fatih Yavuz has sent this report
July 25, 2023
