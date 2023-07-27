POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Niger soldiers claim to have overthrown President Bazoum
02:04
World
Niger soldiers claim to have overthrown President Bazoum
In Niger, the army has declared allegiance to the defence and security forces that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum. Earlier, Bazoum took to social media with a defiant vow to protect the country's hard-won democracy. The country's foreign minister says Bazoum is still being held inside the presidential palace. Soldiers in the West African country announced the coup on national TV on Wednesday. The incident has triggered a standoff with the army and sparked global condemnation. Sena Saylan reports.
July 27, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?