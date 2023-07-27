What is next for Niger and the Sahel Region after military takeover?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum has been removed from power. A group of soldiers appeared on national television late on Wednesday to announce that they had taken control due to the deteriorating security situation in the West African country. Military had declared that Niger's borders are now closed and all institutions suspended. The international community has condemned the move. Bazoum who was detained in the presidential palace for hours says democracy will be saved. Guests David Otto International Defence and Terrorism Consultant Kabir Adamu Managing Director of Beacon Consulting Limited Adetunji Omotola Africa Analyst
July 27, 2023
