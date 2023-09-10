POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Morocco declares three days of national mourning after quake
The King of Morocco has declared three days of national mourning after a deadly earthquake overnight killed more than 2,000 people, and injured thousands more. All available resources have been mobilised and dispatched to the epicenter, as authorities work to locate survivors under the piles of rubble. The international community have responded and offered a helping hand to Moroccan authorities, as they deal with their worst natural disaster in decades. Malik Fuda has our top story.
September 10, 2023
