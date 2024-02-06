World Share

The Great Return: Karabakh

TRT World’s Oubai Shahbandar travels to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan where hopes for peace and a finalized settlement in the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict are facing renewed tensions that could flare into open conflict once more. In Karabakh, we document how cities once turned into rubble because of years of neglect and purposeful destruction, are now coming to life after three decades of occupation. Karabakh is being rebuilt as hundreds of displaced Azerbaijani families come back to homes they once thought lost as part of an ambitious “Great Return” campaign launched by the Azerbaijani government to bring life back to what was once a war zone.