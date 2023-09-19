POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
India expels senior Canadian diplomat over Nijjar accusations
01:47
World
India expels senior Canadian diplomat over Nijjar accusations
Tensions are escalating between Canada and India after New Delhi was accused of being involved in the killing of a Sikh activist. Both countries have expelled each other's diplomats. India denies any wrongdoing, calling the allegations 'absurd and motivated.' Meanwhile, Canada claims to have credible evidence that the Indian government was behind the murder of prominent Sikh independence supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Ilyas Avci reports.
September 19, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?