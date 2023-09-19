World Share

India expels senior Canadian diplomat over Nijjar accusations

Tensions are escalating between Canada and India after New Delhi was accused of being involved in the killing of a Sikh activist. Both countries have expelled each other's diplomats. India denies any wrongdoing, calling the allegations 'absurd and motivated.' Meanwhile, Canada claims to have credible evidence that the Indian government was behind the murder of prominent Sikh independence supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Ilyas Avci reports.