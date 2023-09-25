POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
One on One Express: Former Afghan Parliament Member Fawzia Koofi
One on One Express: Former Afghan Parliament Member Fawzia Koofi
Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the situation for women and girls has drastically worsened. They are now banned from schools and most jobs. Fawzia Koofi, a former parliament member, was among the few women in the government team negotiating with the Taliban in 2020. TRT World sat down with Fawzia Koofi to discuss the current situation for Afghan women and international efforts to help them.
September 25, 2023
