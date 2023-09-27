September 27, 2023
04:28
04:28
More Videos
Israeli tourism minister makes first public trip to Saudi Arabia
Israel's Tourism Minister has become the first top Israeli official to publicly visit Saudi Arabia. Haim Katz is leading a delegation to a two-day event organised by the United Nations World Tourism Organization. It comes as part of US-led efforts to normalise relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Journalist and author of Palestine Laboratory Antony Loewenstein has more on the visit.
More Videos