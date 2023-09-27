POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israeli tourism minister makes first public trip to Saudi Arabia
04:28
World
Israeli tourism minister makes first public trip to Saudi Arabia
Israel's Tourism Minister has become the first top Israeli official to publicly visit Saudi Arabia. Haim Katz is leading a delegation to a two-day event organised by the United Nations World Tourism Organization. It comes as part of US-led efforts to normalise relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Journalist and author of Palestine Laboratory Antony Loewenstein has more on the visit.
September 27, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?