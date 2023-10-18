POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Gaza: Benjamin Netayahu’s aide backtracks on claim Israel bombed hospital
02:16
World
Gaza: Benjamin Netayahu’s aide backtracks on claim Israel bombed hospital
Hananya Naftali, a member of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's social media team, is being called out due to his conflicting statements regarding Israel's bombing of a hospital in Palestine's Gaza. On October 17, Israel killed at least 500 Palestinians in an air strike on a hospital in Gaza that was sheltering the wounded and displaced from seemingly endless Israeli shelling and air strikes. #Gaza #GazaBombing
October 18, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?