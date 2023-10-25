World Share

Demonstrators Chant ‘Free Palestine’ at Mass Rallies In Balkan Cities As Israel’s Bombing of Gaza Intensifies

The support for Palestinians amid Israel's continued bombardment, has united citizens of several cities in the Balkans. Tens of thousands joined rallies in a show of solidarity with the people of Gaza. The slogan repeatedly heard in the streets of Belgrade, Sarajevo and Podgorica was - Free Palestine, stop the killing of civilians. Thousands of Bosnians gathered in their capital's main square opposite the historical National Library, one of the symbols of Sarajevo, while Montenegrins rallied outside the United Nations building in Podgorica. Protesters called for an END to Israeli attacks on Gaza where thousands of civilians have been killed. They have also called on their governments to do more to help the Palestinian people.