Journalists under fire
Journalists under fire
The pictures and stories from the Israel-Gaza conflict have been deeply troubling. The reason the world gets to see and hear them is because of the work of journalists who routinely put themselves in the line of fire. So what can be done to ensure their safety? Guests: Faten Elwan TRT Correspondent Martin Smith Senior Lecturer in Defence and International Affairs at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst Stephen Smith President and Founder of SEPAR International Shivani Jegarajah Human Rights Barrister at Justitia Chambers
October 30, 2023
