POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Violence escalates in Gaza and occupied West Bank
02:40
World
Violence escalates in Gaza and occupied West Bank
The violence in Gaza has spiralled into the Occupied West Bank where Israeli forces have conducted almost daily raids and strikes. At least 124 people have been killed since October 7th - the highest toll in the Palestinian territory since at least 2005. But there's also been a rise in clashes between Palestinians and illegal Israeli settlers, with civilians and fighters killed on both sides. Faten Elwan has more from Ramallah.
October 31, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?