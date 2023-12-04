POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Gold soars past $2100 per ounce, hitting fresh new record
05:01
BizTech
Gold soars past $2100 per ounce, hitting fresh new record
Gold has soared past $2100 per ounce on Monday, hitting a fresh new record, and the global rush for the yellow metal appears set to continue. Prices have now risen for two consecutive months with the Israel-Palestine conflict boosting demand for the safe-haven asset. Another asset considered as 'store of value' by some, albeit less reliable, has also shot up overnight: bitcoin. It hit $40,000, a 19-month high, and it is now up 145% since the start of year.....
December 4, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?