POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UK PM Sunak: 'Absolutely committed' to Rwanda migration plan
02:08
World
UK PM Sunak: 'Absolutely committed' to Rwanda migration plan
The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is facing a growing rebellion within his own Conservative party over plans to tackle irregular migration. The issue has been a major one for the government. A controversial plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was rejected by the Supreme Court. Legislation overriding this judgment has now been put forward to parliament but it's left the government deeply divided. Joel Flynn reports from Westminster.
December 7, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?