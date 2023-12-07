World Share

UK PM Sunak: 'Absolutely committed' to Rwanda migration plan

The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is facing a growing rebellion within his own Conservative party over plans to tackle irregular migration. The issue has been a major one for the government. A controversial plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was rejected by the Supreme Court. Legislation overriding this judgment has now been put forward to parliament but it's left the government deeply divided. Joel Flynn reports from Westminster.