Israel dismisses reports of divisions with US over Gaza conflict

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees says the humanitarian situation in Gaza is well past its breaking point. Philippe Lazzarini warns that the enclave is now one of the most dangerous places on earth. Functioning hospitals in the south have run out of medical supplies, while those in the north have come under fire and have endured ground raids by Israeli forces. This all comes, as cracks begin to surface in the US-Israel alliance. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.