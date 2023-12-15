World Share

Gaza Health Ministry: 179 Palestinians killed in past 24 hours

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is growing ever more serious as the United Nations says Rafah is now overwhelmed. The Israeli offensive in the Southern part of the strip has killed at least 200 people in the last day. Nearly 19,000 Palestinians have been killed and thousands more are feared buried beneath the rubble, after almost ten weeks of Israeli attacks. The staggering death toll was a key topic as top advisers of the Biden administration met with the Israeli Prime Minister on Thursday. The US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is also expected to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday. Craig Boswell reports.