Can Ukraine rally support to maintain its fight against Russian aggression?
26:30
World
US President Biden emphasises the significance of countering Russian aggression for US security, even as some Republican lawmakers push for a reduction in aid to Kiev. Meanwhile, with support for Ukraine waning in parts of the EU as well, can Kiev garner sufficient backing to sustain its resistance? Guests: Peter Zalmayev Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative Sergei Markov Political Science Professor at the MGIMO University Dana Lewis Journalist
December 15, 2023
