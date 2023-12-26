World Share

Israeli missile strikes Maghazi Refugee Camp in Gaza, resulting in over 100 deaths

Gaza's refugee camps have become the latest target of Israeli violence. On Monday, the Maghazi Refugee Camp, one of the most populous areas in central Gaza, was struck by an Israeli missile. More than 100 people were killed, with many more injured and in dire need of medical attention. Palestinian officials have described the scene as a "horrible massacre" and a war crime. Malik Fuda has more.