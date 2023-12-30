POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US continues to send weapons despite Gaza ceasefire calls
Growing scenes of burial shrouds in Gaza and a double edge sword from the United States. Israel's military bombardment of the enclave is entering it's 13th week. The death toll - more than 21600. Despite continued calls for a ceasefire from many in the US, Washington appears to be ignoring domestic discontent with its support for the war. It's preparing to send more than 140 million dollars worth of weapons to Israel. Meanwhile, Qatari-mediated ceasefire negotiations are reportedly picking up again. TRT World's Shoaib Hasan reports.
December 30, 2023
