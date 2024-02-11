POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How difficult it is to form a coalition government in Pakistan?
06:15
World
Pakistan has released final results from Thursday's general election, with candidates backed by the jailed leader Imran Khan taking the lead. Delays in declaring the results caused protests in several parts of the country, and led the US, UK and the European Union to question the legitimacy of the polls. Tahir Khan a journalist who has covered Foreign Affairs, Defence, and the Pakistan and Afghan Taliban, says it will be complicated to form a coalition government
February 11, 2024
