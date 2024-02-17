POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trump fined $355M, banned from conducting business in New York
A New York judge has ordered former president Donald Trump to pay 355 million dollars after being found guilty of inflating his net worth and defrauding lenders. Trump is also banned from acting as director of any New York business for three years. The Trump Organization has slammed the ruling as a "gross miscarriage of justice" and Trump has vowed to appeal. Leone Lakhani has more.
February 17, 2024
