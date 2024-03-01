POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Thousands attend funeral of Russian opposition leader Navalny
Thousands attend funeral of Russian opposition leader Navalny
Thousands of mourners have defied a huge police presence to pay their respects to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, at his funeral in Moscow. Navalny died in unexplained circumstances at a penal colony in the Artic circle two weeks ago. Many of his supporters accuse President Vladimir Putin of being responsible for his death. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
March 1, 2024
