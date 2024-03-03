POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Shehbaz Sharif elected prime minister for the second time
Shehbaz Sharif elected prime minister for the second time
It's been twenty-four days since Pakistan's controversial national elections, and now, Shehbaz Sharif has been elected as the country's next prime minister. He secured a comfortable majority with the support of his allies. Shebhaz is a younger brother of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He served as the country's prime minister for 16 months after Imran Khan was ousted from power through a vote of no confidence. Kamran Yousaf has the details.
March 3, 2024
