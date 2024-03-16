POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Vladimir Putin seeking a fifth term in the Kremlin
03:00
World
Vladimir Putin seeking a fifth term in the Kremlin
Russian voters have been casting their ballots in the country's presidential election. President Vladimir Putin is expected to win another six year term in a poll which only Kremlin approved candidates can run. A number of opposition candidates have been banned from standing. Voters in newly annexed parts of Ukraine are also being encouraged to take part in the exercise. Results are expected on Sunday evening. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
March 16, 2024
