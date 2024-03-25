POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel's war on Gaza hits occupied East Jerusalem economy
Israel's war on Gaza hits occupied East Jerusalem economy
The six-month-old Israeli assault on Gaza has caused massive casualties and a humanitarian crisis. It has also caused the economy of occupied East Jerusalem to decline. There has been a significant decrease in purchasing power in the city since the outbreak of the Israeli conflict war on Gaza. Many workers have lost their jobs, together with a continuous rise in the prices of consumer goods. Israeli security restrictions have kept many visitors away, depriving occupied East Jerusalem merchants of what is normally a profitable season. Mohammad al Kassim reports.
March 25, 2024
