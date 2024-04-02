POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Zelenskyy marks recapture of Kiev region on second anniversary
02:23
World
Russian has continued to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure, using cruise missiles and so-called glide bombs. It's led to widespread blackouts, with power down to fify percent in the country's second buiggest city Kharkiv. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated called for military support. Sunday marked two years since his forces liberated Bucha - a town outside Kiev where dozens of civilians were shot by Russian soldiers. Simon MCGregor-Wood has more.
April 2, 2024
