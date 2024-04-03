April 3, 2024
02:11
02:11
More Videos
Beijing and Manila relations strain over maritime border dispute
Tensions between China and the Philippines continue to sour due to a recent escalation in the South China Sea. The two countries have opposing claims regarding maritime borders. Beijing has warned Manila against further provocations after an incident near a Philippine-flagged grounded warship. This comes as Manila bolsters military ties with Japan and the US, rivalling Chinese influence in the region. Kubra Akkoc has more.
More Videos