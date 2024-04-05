World Share

White House: If Israel won't change its policy in Gaza, US will

The biggest sign yet that America's patience with Israel is running out over its assault on Gaza. Israel has announced it's to immediately open new routes for aid, after a call between US President Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu. The call was prompted by an Israeli air strike on Monday that killed seven aid workers and brought new international outrage. William Lawrence is a Professor of Political Science and International Affairs at American University. He says the US may have to implement measures on Israel to protect civilians in Gaza.