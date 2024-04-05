POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Can Türkiye Become a Major Hub for Pharmaceuticals?
One of Turkiye’s fastest growing industries is its pharmaceutical which has seen rapid gains in both employment and market value. Although a relative newcomer, Turkiye is looking to become a major hub for both research, manufacturing and the export of pharmaceutical products. But how far does the industry have to go before it catches up with traditional heavyweights in Europe and emerging players in Asia? Let's take a look at this report for more. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guest: Bunyamin Esen Social Security Inspector at SGK
April 5, 2024
