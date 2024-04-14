World Share

Iran strikes back on Israel, launching 300 drones and missiles

Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles toward Israel as a response to the killing of several members of the elite Revolutionary Guards in an attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April the first. It had warned it would strike back. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the consulate attack so far. Hamed Mousavi, a Professor of Political Science at the University of Tehran explains more about the attack