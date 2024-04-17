What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

A report reveals The New York Times' restrictions on Israel’s war on Gaza

A newly leaked memo obtained by The Intercept unveils The New York Times' strict editorial guidelines on reporting Israel's attacks on Gaza, which prohibit terms like 'genocide' and 'occupied territory'. Critics argue that Western media displays bias favouring Israel, framing its attacks on civilians as defense while labeling Palestinian violence as terrorism. The report underscores double standards in language usage and prompts questions about Western media's role in ‘manufacturing consent.' #Gaza #WesternMedia