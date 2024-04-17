POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
A report reveals The New York Times' restrictions on Israel’s war on Gaza
01:37
World
A report reveals The New York Times' restrictions on Israel’s war on Gaza
A newly leaked memo obtained by The Intercept unveils The New York Times' strict editorial guidelines on reporting Israel's attacks on Gaza, which prohibit terms like 'genocide' and 'occupied territory'. Critics argue that Western media displays bias favouring Israel, framing its attacks on civilians as defense while labeling Palestinian violence as terrorism. The report underscores double standards in language usage and prompts questions about Western media's role in ‘manufacturing consent.' #Gaza #WesternMedia
April 17, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?