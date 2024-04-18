POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is there freedom of speech for pro-Palestinian supporters?
26:35
World
Is there freedom of speech for pro-Palestinian supporters?
Since the war in Gaza started, millions of people around the world have taken to the streets to support Palestinians. In many countries this has caused friction with governments. So where does the balance between free speech and protecting civil order lie? Guests: Yasser Louati Political Commentator and Human Rights Advocate Maggie Slavin Operations Director at CAIR-Chicago Ibrahim Abul Essad Palestinian researcher and Activist Norman Baker Former UK Home Office Minister
April 18, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?