World Share

How Do Iran’s Central Asian and Gulf Neighbours View the Latest Crisis With Israel?

Israel has acted on its threat to retaliate against Iran for last week's unprecedented attacks, which included more than 300 drones and missiles. Israeli officials confirmed to US media, that it had carried out the strikes to show it had the ability to hit targets inside Iran. How are Tehran's neighbours reacting to this latest crisis, and how close are we to a wider regional war? Senior Iranian officials reported early morning blasts on Friday, at a military base near the city of Isfahan. The scale of the damage was unclear but early reports suggested the strikes were carried out by small drones. Last week, Iran launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Israel. This was in response to an attack on its consulate in Syria on April 1. Iran's immediate neighbours in the Gulf and Central Asia have called for restraint. Earlier this week, the foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries and the GCC met in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent, to forge more cooperation and to address growing regional threats. How will these two regions be affected by this latest crisis, and are their interests in line? Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Torek Farhadi Former Adviser to IMF and World Bank Suha Cubukcuoglu Senior Fellow at Trends Research