Israel protests movement going nowhere
10:27
World
Protests calling for new elections and an agreement to free the hostages held by Hamas are being held in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa and numerous other locales across Israel. Carrying Israeli flags and holding signs denouncing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the protesters voiced their frustration with the current leadership. Rami Khouri, Distinguished Public Policy Fellow at the American University of Beirut, comments on these protests and their impact.
April 21, 2024
