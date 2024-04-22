POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Asia markets rebound after Friday's sell-off
Asia-Pacific markets are rebounding after Friday's sell-off, and they are now all in the green: the Nikkei in Japan is up 0.34%, the Kospi in South Korea is up 0.77% and Hang Seg as much as 1.8%. That's also as China's one-year and five-year loan prime rates were left unchanged at 3.45% and 3.95%. The five-year LPR acts as the peg for most property mortgages. On Friday, markets in the region tumbled after Israel launched a strike at Iran, causing stocks to fall and safe-haven assets to spike. Investors are also looking to fresh data points out of China, Japan and South Korea this week.
April 22, 2024
