Israeli commander resigns 6 months after October 7 intelligence failure
Israeli commander resigns 6 months after October 7 intelligence failure
Israeli military intelligence chief Aharon Haliva has resigned after taking responsibility for failing to prevent Hamas' operation on October 7. Israeli security services have been dogged by criticism of senior figures for ignoring warnings of an attack and calls for a state inquiry. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reluctant to open an investigation, instead choosing to prolong the war on Palestine's Gaza. #Israel #October7 #Gaza
April 23, 2024
